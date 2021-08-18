XIO Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO Profile

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

