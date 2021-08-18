Xion Finance Reaches Market Cap of $324,041.43 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $324,041.43 and $5,683.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xion Finance has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,148,530 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

