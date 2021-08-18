XMON Market Cap Tops $1.95 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, XMON has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $1,306.62 or 0.02856723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $113,300.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00130784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00149978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.95 or 0.99813276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.70 or 0.00891378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.11 or 0.06738574 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

