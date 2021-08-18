Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.40. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

