xRhodium (XRC) Market Cap Reaches $1.46 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $5,210.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005702 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004546 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00035338 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.