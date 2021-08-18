Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,145 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBEU stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

