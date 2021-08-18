Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will post $10.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $11.81 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $87.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $105.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $161.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,692 shares of company stock worth $11,185,873. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after buying an additional 178,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 117,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 950,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,116,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

