Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,692 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,873 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

