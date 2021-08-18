YAM V3 Hits Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $880,249.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,313 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,203 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.