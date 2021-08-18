YAM V3 (YAM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $514,765.00

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $514,765.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.67 or 0.00854111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00047195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00102982 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,893,313 coins and its circulating supply is 12,508,203 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars.

