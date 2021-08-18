Yatra Online (YTRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 92.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.56%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. On average, analysts expect Yatra Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of YTRA stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yatra Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 2,159.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Yatra Online worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.