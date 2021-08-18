Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 33,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,827,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

