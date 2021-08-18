Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.