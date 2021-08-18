YENTEN Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $83,438.64 and $154.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,005.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.18 or 0.06770637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.30 or 0.01418257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00374922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00144162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.20 or 0.00567045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00347937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00316691 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

