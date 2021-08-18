YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $305,430.00 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of YETI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 559,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,692. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in YETI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $7,066,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.39.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

