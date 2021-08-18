YF Link 24 Hour Volume Hits $449,214.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $124.44 or 0.00281059 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $449,214.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

