YF Link (YFL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $524,613.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded up 16% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for about $128.46 or 0.00284147 BTC on exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $524,613.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

