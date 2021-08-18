Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $821,389.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

