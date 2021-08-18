yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,070.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $125,070.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars.

