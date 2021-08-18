Yiren Digital (YRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.89 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

NYSE:YRD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.50. Yiren Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

