Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.27. Yorkton Equity Group shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Yorkton Equity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of C$30.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate development company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, development, and ownership of residential and commercial properties. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

