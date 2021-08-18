YOU COIN (YOU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $332,370.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $332,370.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00847146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00103047 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.