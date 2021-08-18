yOUcash Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $912.99 million and approximately $287,286.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.