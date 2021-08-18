yOUcash Price Up 115.2% Over Last Week (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 115.2% against the dollar. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $924.86 million and approximately $236,024.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get yOUcash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yOUcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yOUcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.