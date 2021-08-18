Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,900 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 821,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YJ. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Yunji in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.09 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

