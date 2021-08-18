YVS.Finance (YVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329,169.66

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $329,169.66 and $184,997.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00141392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00151604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,288.39 or 1.00159502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $396.58 or 0.00896880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,110,179 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

