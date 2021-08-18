Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $444.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will post sales of $444.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.60 million. Cinemark reported sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,151.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.55. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $24,292,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

