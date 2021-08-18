Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grifols’ earnings. Grifols posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grifols will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grifols.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grifols (GRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.