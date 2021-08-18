Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post sales of $585.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $591.10 million and the lowest is $573.70 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth about $6,688,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harsco by 73.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.