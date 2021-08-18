Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will report sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 million and the lowest is $5.50 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. 13.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,471,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

