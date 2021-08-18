Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.68. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,761. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

