Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDNA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.