Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MDNA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 207,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.84.
Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.
See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.