Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,885. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

