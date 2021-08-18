Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.60. Raymond James reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.94. 312,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,568. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

