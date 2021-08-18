Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report $887.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.20 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.59.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

