Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $321.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.00 million and the lowest is $318.10 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

