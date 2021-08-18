Zacks: Analysts Anticipate View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for View’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for View.

VIEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

VIEW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 5,279,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,158. View has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of View in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in View by 579.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in View by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in View by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

