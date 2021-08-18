Zacks: Analysts Anticipate View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow View.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of View stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,158. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. View has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in View by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in View by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

