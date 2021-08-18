Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520.44 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $520.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.