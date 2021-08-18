Zacks: Analysts Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $520.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce $520.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,323,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

EPC opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.