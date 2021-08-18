Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

