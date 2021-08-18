Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $719.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

