Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $478.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will announce sales of $478.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $490.84 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO has a 12 month low of $99.55 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

