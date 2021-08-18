Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.26 Million

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $345.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $356.40 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $208.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

