Zacks: Analysts Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.83 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post $74.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $411.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $518.85 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,314,317 shares of company stock worth $42,015,684. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

