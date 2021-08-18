Zacks: Analysts Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce sales of $641.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $643.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.