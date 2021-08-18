Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce $40.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.45 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $143.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.84.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $320.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.05.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

