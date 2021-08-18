Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.90. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66. Air Lease has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

