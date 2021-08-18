Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $544.47 Million

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to report $544.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.95 million and the highest is $545.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $519.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

