Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.15. Chemung Financial reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $139,662 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,122. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

