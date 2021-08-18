Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,252,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 181,880 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,912. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $290.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

